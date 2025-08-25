‘Couple Friendly’ releases “Naalo Nenu”

Santosh Sobhan plays the lead in the upcoming film ‘Couple Friendly’, with Manasa Varanasi starring as the female lead. Presented by the renowned production house UV Creations, the film is being produced grandly in both Telugu and Tamil under the UV Concepts banner. Ajay Kumar Raju P. is serving as co-producer, while the film is directed by Ashwin Chandrashekar. ‘Couple Friendly’ is crafted as a musical romantic love story and is gearing up for a grand theatrical release soon in both languages.

Today, the lyrical video of the film’s first single, ‘Naalo Nenu’, was unveiled. Music director Aditya Ravindran has composed the track with a fresh and unique style. The lyrics are penned by the acclaimed ‘Saraswati Putra’ lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry, and the song is sung by Sanjith Hegde. The song flows melodiously, with enchanting lines beautifully expressing themes of love and emotional longing.