Cult hit ‘Baby’ adds another feather to its cap with IIFA win for Best Lyricist

The blockbuster Telugu film Baby, produced by SKN under the Mass Movie Makers banner, has continued its winning streak with another prestigious honor. Featuring Anand Deverakonda, Viraj Ashwin, and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in lead roles, the film has become a sensation, celebrated for its relatable love story and emotional depth. Directed by Sai Rajesh, Baby not only captured the hearts of audiences but also earned widespread critical acclaim.

Adding to the film’s list of accolades, lyricist Anantha Sriram recently won the IIFA Award for Best Lyricist for the heartfelt song "OoRendu Prema Meghalila." With this recognition, Anantha Sriram has officially swept all the major awards this season, having previously received honors from Filmfare, SIIMA, and GAMA for his contributions to Baby. Posing with producer SKN and director Sai Rajesh, Anantha Sriram was celebrated by the team for his remarkable achievement.

The film’s album, composed by Vijai Bulganin, has been equally successful, resonating with audiences and topping music charts. Following Baby’s success, SKN and Sai Rajesh are now set to collaborate on a remake of the Bollywood hit Baby, keeping fans eagerly anticipating what’s next from this acclaimed duo.



