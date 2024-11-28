Live
- Telangana forms Task Force to check food contamination in schools, hostels
- Smart meters killing people financially: RJD’s Bhai Virendra
- SC raps HP govt over denying employment to an Asian gold medallist
- 2,103 elephants counted in Odisha forests
- Police continues to search for director RGV in social media remarks case
- Cyclone alert pushes Siddharth's ‘Miss You’ release date
- Faria’s retro glam look steals the gram
- After two-week closure, educational institutions in Manipur to resume regular classes from Friday
- ‘Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes’ teaser looks interesting
- ‘HHVM Part-1’ nears completion, release set for March 2025
Just In
Cyclone alert pushes Siddharth's ‘Miss You’ release date
Actor Siddharth's much-anticipated romantic comedy Miss You has been postponed due to cyclone warnings in Tamil Nadu.
Actor Siddharth's much-anticipated romantic comedy Miss You has been postponed due to cyclone warnings in Tamil Nadu. Directed by N Rajasekar and starring Siddharth alongside Kannada actress Ashika Ranganath, the film was originally scheduled for release on November 29, 2024. The Chithha actor shared the news through an official press release on his Instagram stories, emphasizing audience safety amidst the inclement weather.
The press release stated, “This is to inform that the release of the film, Miss You, has been postponed. This decision was made considering the heavy rains predicted across Tamil Nadu in the coming days.” It further assured fans that a new release date will be announced soon, with Siddharth hinting at a December release.
With Pushpa 2: The Rule slated for December 5, 2024, the team may opt for a mid-December launch to avoid competition and ensure a broader audience reach.
Miss You marks Siddharth's return to the romantic comedy genre, telling the quirky and emotional love story of Vasu (Siddharth) and Subbulakshmi (Ashika Ranganath). Featuring music by Ghibran and cinematography by KG Venkatesh, the film promises a blend of humor, romance, and heartfelt moments.
Beyond Miss You, Siddharth is actively working on intriguing projects like The Test and a collaboration with Maaveeran producer Arun Viswa, keeping his fans eagerly anticipating what’s next.