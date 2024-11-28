Cyclone alert pushes Siddharth's ‘Miss You’ release date

Actor Siddharth's much-anticipated romantic comedy Miss You has been postponed due to cyclone warnings in Tamil Nadu. Directed by N Rajasekar and starring Siddharth alongside Kannada actress Ashika Ranganath, the film was originally scheduled for release on November 29, 2024. The Chithha actor shared the news through an official press release on his Instagram stories, emphasizing audience safety amidst the inclement weather.

The press release stated, “This is to inform that the release of the film, Miss You, has been postponed. This decision was made considering the heavy rains predicted across Tamil Nadu in the coming days.” It further assured fans that a new release date will be announced soon, with Siddharth hinting at a December release.

With Pushpa 2: The Rule slated for December 5, 2024, the team may opt for a mid-December launch to avoid competition and ensure a broader audience reach.

Miss You marks Siddharth's return to the romantic comedy genre, telling the quirky and emotional love story of Vasu (Siddharth) and Subbulakshmi (Ashika Ranganath). Featuring music by Ghibran and cinematography by KG Venkatesh, the film promises a blend of humor, romance, and heartfelt moments.

Beyond Miss You, Siddharth is actively working on intriguing projects like The Test and a collaboration with Maaveeran producer Arun Viswa, keeping his fans eagerly anticipating what’s next.