Darshana Banik made waves with her stunning appearance

Darshana Banik made waves with her stunning appearance
Darshana Banik, the model-turned-actress, initially made her mark in Telugu cinema with brief yet impactful cameo roles in films like Aatagallu, Bangarraju, and Dark. Despite her early successes in Tollywood, the rising star shifted her focus to Bengali cinema in Bangladesh, where she has quickly become a sought-after name.


Recently, Darshana made waves with her stunning appearance in a black one-shoulder set-pattern dress. The outfit featured a daring thigh-high slit, which she paired with silver long earrings and a chic high bun, exuding sheer elegance and confidence. Her look was nothing short of spectacular, capturing the attention of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.


Her latest project was the Bengali-Bangladeshi film Omar, where she delivered an unforgettable performance earlier this year, further solidifying her status as a rising star in the industry. With her impeccable style and growing body of work, Darshana Banik is poised to continue making her mark in the entertainment world.

