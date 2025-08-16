‘Dear Students’ teaser dropped; Nayanthara wins hearts

In March this year, star actress Nayanthara made headlines when she issued a press note requesting fans and media not to address her with the title ‘Lady Superstar.’ The decision earned her widespread appreciation for her humility.

Months later, Nayanthara has proved her sincerity by staying true to her word. In the newly released teaser of her upcoming Malayalam comedy drama Dear Students, the popular tag is noticeably absent, further winning admiration from audiences.

The teaser, which also features Mollywood star Nivin Pauly, promises a fun-filled entertainer blending comedy with action. Nayanthara plays a cop, bringing her trademark charm and intensity to the role, while Nivin appears as a restaurateur. Directed by George Philip Roy and Sandeep Kumar, the film is shaping up as a lighthearted family entertainer.

Produced by Vineet Jain and Nivin Pauly, Dear Students is gearing up for release soon. Fans are excited not only to see Nayanthara in yet another powerful role but also for her graceful decision to shed the much-hyped ‘Lady Superstar’ label, proving that her work speaks louder than any title.

With this move, Nayanthara continues to set an example in the industry, balancing stardom with humility.