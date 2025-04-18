‘Dear Uma’ review: A heartfelt tale that touches the soul and sparks awareness

Dear Uma is an emotionally charged film that weaves together themes of love, personal transformation, and the importance of empathy in the medical field. Helmed by debut producer and lead actress Sumaya Reddy, with music by Radhan and a compelling screenplay by Sai Rajesh, the film hits theatres. Let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story:

The story revolves around Uma (Sumaya Reddy), a village girl who moves to the city with the noble ambition of becoming a doctor. At the same medical college is Aayush, while Dev (Prithvi Amber), a heartbroken aspiring rockstar, battles addiction after a failed love affair. Dev’s life spirals until an act of bravery leaves him injured, landing him in the very hospital where Uma is a trainee. Post-recovery, Dev crosses paths with Uma once more—this time in an art gallery. As their bond deepens, Dev uncovers a hidden truth about Uma that changes everything. The rest of the story unfolds as Dev grapples with this revelation and steps up in an inspiring way.

Performances:

Sumaya Reddy delivers a well-rounded performance, portraying Uma with both grace and depth. Her efforts as a writer, producer, and actress shine through, especially in the emotionally intense scenes. Prithvi Amber stands out with a dynamic portrayal of Dev, balancing vulnerability and intensity with finesse. Kamal Kamaraj adds credibility as Dev’s elder brother, while Ajay Ghosh is engaging in his supporting role. While some comic relief characters like Faima, Lobo, and Saptagiri feel underutilized, the core cast anchors the narrative strongly.

Technicalities:

Direction by Sai Rajesh is focused and thoughtful, especially in highlighting social injustices within the medical profession. Radhan’s music amplifies the film’s emotional core, with the climax song leaving a particularly strong impression. Raj Thota’s cinematography brings a realistic, grounded feel to the film, enhancing viewer immersion. The screenplay is tight and effective, with well-placed twists in the interval and climax that elevate the drama.

Analysis:

Dear Uma delivers a touching experience that lingers long after the credits roll. It makes a powerful impact with its socially relevant narrative, tender performances, and sincere storytelling. The film isn’t just a love story—it’s a wake-up call that addresses real-world issues with sensitivity and heart. The film succeeds in evoking emotion, delivering a clear message, and portraying meaningful relationships. For a debut effort, Sumaya Reddy’s production hits all the right notes, making this a film well worth watching.