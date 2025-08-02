Debina Bonnerjee shares glimpse of what her life is like these days

Mumbai: Actress Debina Bonnerjee, who is gearing up for her upcoming show “Pati Patni Aur Panga”, has showcased a glimpse of what her life is like these days.

Debina took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself and alongside it, she gave a list of things that are keeping her busy.

She wrote: “Life Lately Shoot, Sleepless nights, Mommy duties, Dressing up & showing up, Tired? Yesss, Excited? Always, Grateful? Super Check.”

Debina and her husband Gurmeet Chaudhary first got married in 2011 and then tied the knot again in 2021. They had their first child, a daughter, in April 2022, and their second daughter in November 2022.

The two will be seen in the upcoming couple reality show, "Pati Patni Aur Panga" hosted by actress Sonali Bendre and comedian Munawar Faruqui.

The show is all set to premiere on Colors TV on August 2, featuring a diverse mix of celebrity couples as contestants. The lineup includes Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, Sudesh Lehri and Mamta Lehri, Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar, along with Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed.

Debina and Gurmeet opened up to IANS about why they agreed to be part of the reality show “Pati Patni Aur Panga.”

Debina said: “For me, the reason was that I don’t usually get the chance to work with Gurmeet daily. Right now, Gurmeet is away from television, so at least we are together on this show, working with each other. That was the sole reason—we get to spend time together and have so much fun.”

Gurmeet and his wife Debina Bonnerjee rose to prominence after portraying Rama and Sita in the 2009 television epic 'Ramayana'. He then participated in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Woh with his then fiancee, Debina.

The actor then worked in shows such as “Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi,” ‘Punar Vivah”, “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa”, “Nach Baliye 6,” “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (season 5)”.

Gurmeet's first film in Bollywood was in 2015 when he was cast as the character of Jaidev in the psychological thriller “Khamoshiyan”.