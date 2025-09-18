Deepika Padukone out from ‘Kalki 2’ Makers cite commitment issues in shocking announcement

In a surprising development, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD have officially confirmed that Deepika Padukone will not be a part of the sequel. The news comes just days after director Nag Ashwin revealed that Kalki 2 will take time to go on floors, largely due to Prabhas’ packed schedule with projects like The Raja Saab, Fauji, and Spirit.

The first installment, released earlier this year, became one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema, grossing over ₹1,100 crore worldwide. Deepika’s character was central to the storyline, making her exit from the franchise all the more surprising.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the makers issued an official statement: “This is to officially announce that Deepika Padukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

The wording of the statement has drawn attention, with many pointing out its emphasis on “commitment,” suggesting possible differences in working style. Earlier, Deepika was reportedly dropped from Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit after she proposed an eight-hour working shift, which the makers found restrictive for the project’s demands.

Deepika’s removal from two high-profile Prabhas films has sparked debate in industry circles, with fans expressing disappointment and curiosity about her replacements. For now, Kalki 2 will move ahead without its original female lead, marking a major casting shake-up for one of the most anticipated sequels in Indian cinema.