  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Deepika Padukone to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Deepika Padukone to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
x
Highlights

First Indian actor to receive honour

Los Angeles: Deepika Padukone will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, making her the first Indian actor to get the coveted honour. Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the official organisation which administers the Hollywood Walk of Fame, shared the news on its official Instagram page on Wednesday night.

"A new group of entertainment professionals in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Radio, Recording, and Sports Entertainment have been selected to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame by the Walk of Fame Selection Panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce," the post read.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick