Deepika Padukone to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Los Angeles: Deepika Padukone will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, making her the first Indian actor to get the coveted honour. Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the official organisation which administers the Hollywood Walk of Fame, shared the news on its official Instagram page on Wednesday night.

"A new group of entertainment professionals in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Radio, Recording, and Sports Entertainment have been selected to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame by the Walk of Fame Selection Panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce," the post read.