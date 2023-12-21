Delhi Police questions four suspects in Actress Rashmika’s deep fake video case

Recently, a deepfake video featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna circulated widely on social media, causing considerable concern. Many individuals expressed their views on how the digital era, particularly deepfake technology, poses challenges for female celebrities. In response to the issue, several people voiced support for Rashmika Mandanna and called for legal action against those responsible. Big B Amithab Bachchan also raised his voice on the issue happened.

According to recent reports, the Delhi police have questioned four individuals suspected of being behind the dissemination of the deepfake video. However, it is clarified that these four are believed to be uploaders rather than the creators of the video. They reportedly used a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to upload the content. The police have released these individuals for now but are expected to continue their investigations and question more people in the coming days.

On the work front, Rashmika is on cloud nine for the success of her recent blockbuster “Animal” starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor under the direction of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The actress is now shooting for the sequel of her blockbuster “Pushpa” alongside Allu Arjun.