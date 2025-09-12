Live
- Backward Classes Commission expected to submit caste census report by December: Siddaramaiah
- Wanaparthy collector calls for improvement of pass percentage in junior colleges
- Rajasthan: Demolition of ‘Seven Wonders Park’ begins in Ajmer after SC order
- Great Nicobar Island project will transform region into major maritime hub: PM Modi shares column
- Smart Tips To Choose The Sweetest Guava Every Time
- Telangana CM Advocates Development of Temple-Centric Ghats Along Godavari
- ‘Frustration and moral decline’: BJP slams Congress over AI video featuring PM Modi's mother
- Kajol & Twinkle Khanna Bring Sass & Substance in New Talk Show ‘Two Much’
- 'Resolve ISL issues, introduce promotion and relegation': Armando Colaco on need of the hour in Indian football
- Why Twinkle Khanna calls Kajol ‘too much’ in a sassy promo for their talk show
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Box Office Day 1 Collection: ₹3.2 Cr Opening in India
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle earned ₹3.2 crore net in India on Day 1, as reported by Sacnilk. Check box office collections and occupancy details.
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle opened in India on September 12, 2025, and earned ₹3.2 crore net on its first day, as reported by Sacnilk.
IMAX and 4DX shows performed strongly with high occupancy in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Kochi, while normal 2D shows were weaker.
Japanese IMAX screenings touched over 90% in some cities like Chennai and Kolkata, while English IMAX shows crossed 80% in Pune and Bengaluru. In contrast, Hindi and Telugu 2D shows saw lower turnout with below 30% occupancy in many centers.
Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, the movie features the voices of Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kitō, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Hiro Shimono, Takahiro Sakurai, and Akira Ishida.
Produced by Shueisha, Aniplex, Sony Pictures Networks, Toho Pictures, and Crunchyroll, the film is expected to grow further over the weekend.