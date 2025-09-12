  • Menu
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Box Office Day 1 Collection: ₹3.2 Cr Opening in India
Highlights

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle earned ₹3.2 crore net in India on Day 1, as reported by Sacnilk. Check box office collections and occupancy details.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle opened in India on September 12, 2025, and earned ₹3.2 crore net on its first day, as reported by Sacnilk.

IMAX and 4DX shows performed strongly with high occupancy in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Kochi, while normal 2D shows were weaker.

Japanese IMAX screenings touched over 90% in some cities like Chennai and Kolkata, while English IMAX shows crossed 80% in Pune and Bengaluru. In contrast, Hindi and Telugu 2D shows saw lower turnout with below 30% occupancy in many centers.

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, the movie features the voices of Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kitō, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Hiro Shimono, Takahiro Sakurai, and Akira Ishida.

Produced by Shueisha, Aniplex, Sony Pictures Networks, Toho Pictures, and Crunchyroll, the film is expected to grow further over the weekend.

sidekick