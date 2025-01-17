Deva Trailer Review: 'Kabir Singh' in Police Clothes is 'Deva': A Fiery Blend of Rage and Duty

'Deva' feels like a reimagined version of 'Kabir Singh' in a police uniform. The character's gestures, behavior, and overall demeanor are strikingly reminding us of Shahid Kapoor's iconic portrayal in Kabir Singh. It’s as if Kabir Singh has found a new avatar, blending his intense personality with the structured chaos of law enforcement.

Shahid Kapoor’s acclaimed performance in Kabir Singh seems to have opened doors for new opportunities, offering filmmakers the confidence to explore characters with such raw intensity.

Channeling the aggression and self-reliance of a flawed individual into the righteous rage of a police officer is both a compelling and commercially viable concept. If an actor like Shahid Kapoor were to do such a role, it would undoubtedly draw widespread attention.

However, Pooja Hegde’s character feels underutilized, appearing more like a supporting role than the heroine of the story. Her presence doesn’t seem to add much weight to the narrative, which could have benefited from a more substantial contribution from her character.

Despite this, the movie overall seems to deliver an engaging story with a gripping police and system drama. It effectively intertwines personal conflict with larger societal issues, keeping the audience invested. While the similarities to Kabir Singh are hard to ignore, Deva manages to hold its own as a compelling commercial entertainer.



