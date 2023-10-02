Live
- NIT-R ranked in the band of 601-800 in World University Rankings 2024
- Jagatsinghpur: Temple renovation delayed, displaced traders yet to be relocated
- Not feeling safe in Assembly and outside: Jayanarayan
- Rakesh Varres 'JITHENDER REDDY' mysterious posters raises curiosity
- ITI makes huge plastic bottle elephant for Swachhata campaign
- Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam'gears up for grand release by Sankranthi '24
- Nara Lokesh flays Jagan, says MPs, MLAs can also be arrested without evidences
- Chandrababu Naidu begins day-long hunger strike against 'illegal' arrest
- Are depositors of cooperative banks in Kerala under duress?
- Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Golden Temple
Just In
‘Devara’ shooting update: DOP Ratnavelu drops a key update on this NTR starrer
Jr NTR will be next seen in the action drama “Devara,” which is being directed by Koratala Siva. After the successful film “Janata Garage”, this is...
Jr NTR will be next seen in the action drama “Devara,” which is being directed by Koratala Siva. After the successful film “Janata Garage”, this is the second collaboaration of Koratala Siva with the “RRR” actor. Currently, the film is in the production stage. The film would highlight the forgotten coastal lands of India. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan plays the nemesis of Tarak and stunning beauty Janhvi Kapoor is playing the female lead.
The film’s cinematographer, Ratnavelu, has dropped a big update about the film on his social media handles. He wrote, “Completed a mammoth mid-sea night action. Underwater and surface-level filming with Tarak bro.” Also, he shared a pic from the shooting location. The team is putting their blood, sweat, and tears to offer an incredible cinematic experience to the audience. Hari Krishna K and Mikkilineni Sudhakar are producing this PAN Indian film under NTR Arts and Yuva Sudha Arts banners. Latest sensation Anirudh Ravichander is composing the tunes.