‘Devara’ shooting update: DOP Ratnavelu drops a key update on this NTR starrer

Jr NTR will be next seen in the action drama “Devara,” which is being directed by Koratala Siva. After the successful film “Janata Garage”, this is the second collaboaration of Koratala Siva with the “RRR” actor. Currently, the film is in the production stage. The film would highlight the forgotten coastal lands of India. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan plays the nemesis of Tarak and stunning beauty Janhvi Kapoor is playing the female lead.









The film’s cinematographer, Ratnavelu, has dropped a big update about the film on his social media handles. He wrote, “Completed a mammoth mid-sea night action. Underwater and surface-level filming with Tarak bro.” Also, he shared a pic from the shooting location. The team is putting their blood, sweat, and tears to offer an incredible cinematic experience to the audience. Hari Krishna K and Mikkilineni Sudhakar are producing this PAN Indian film under NTR Arts and Yuva Sudha Arts banners. Latest sensation Anirudh Ravichander is composing the tunes.









