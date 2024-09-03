Devara: Third Song From Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor’s Film Set to Release on Sep 4

The much-anticipated pan-India film ‘Devara’ starring Jr NTR, also known as the ‘Man of the Masses,’ is set to hit theaters this month, on September 27th. Directed by Koratala Siva, this high-octane action movie has already created a buzz among fans and is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year. With an impressive cast and crew, ‘Devara’ is made on a grand scale with a whopping budget of Rs. 300 crores, promising a visual treat for audiences across India.

The film's soundtrack, composed by the sensational Anirudh Ravichander, has already struck a chord with fans. Two songs from the movie, ‘Fear Song’ and ‘Chuttamalle,’ have become instant hits, with ‘Chuttamalle’ garnering over 25 million views across various platforms. Now, fans eagerly await the release of the third song, ‘Daavudi,’ which is set to drop on September 4th.

‘Devara’ team took to social media on September 2nd to announce the release date of the highly anticipated third song, ‘Daavudi.’ The team described it as a high-energy track that will get fans on their feet. "The beats are set for an irresistible Dance Blaze. #Daavudi is the song that will make Everyone Move. Video Song out on September 4th," they revealed, adding to the excitement surrounding the film. The lyrics for this song have been penned by the talented Ramajogayya Sastry, promising a blend of trendy words and fast beats.

https://x.com/YuvasudhaArts/status/1830599631384019141

Along with the song release announcement, ‘Devara’ team unveiled a new poster featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. In the poster, NTR is seen in a stylish black outfit, while Janhvi dons a white dress. The romantic pose between the two has already captivated fans, hinting at sizzling chemistry on screen. Sources suggest that NTR’s dance moves in this duet song will be a visual treat.

In addition to Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, ‘Devara’ boasts a stellar supporting cast. Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan plays the main antagonist, while Bobby Deol takes on a significant role. Veteran actors Srikanth, Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, Narine, and Shruti Marathe also bring their talents to the film, ensuring a powerful cinematic experience. With the shooting of ‘Devara’ wrapped up, the movie is in its final stages of post-production.