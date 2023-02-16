Dhanush impresses fans by singing 'Mastaru Mastaru' in Telugu at SIR pre-release event

Dhanush sings Mastaru Mastaru in Telugu at SIR pre-release event in Hyderabad

The pre-release event for the upcoming Telugu film "SIR" was held in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The movie, directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Sithara Entertainments, stars Tamil actor Dhanush in the lead role, with Samyuktha as the female lead. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for the film, which was attended by director Trivikram Srinivas as the chief guest.



During the event, Dhanush showcased his musical talents and entertained the audience by singing the popular Telugu song "Mastaru Mastaru." His performance received a thunderous response from the crowd, and a video of his singing has gone viral on social media.

