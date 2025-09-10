Dhanush in talks with Telugu director for a promising collaboration!

National Award-winning actor Dhanush is reportedly set to team up with acclaimed filmmaker Venu Udugula for his next Telugu project. The news has sparked excitement across both Kollywood and Tollywood, given the unique creative blend this collaboration could bring to the screen.

Currently, Dhanush is juggling multiple ventures, including the much-awaited Hindi film Tere Ishq Mein and his directorial effort Idli Kadai, a rural comedy nearing completion. Despite his busy schedule, the actor is said to have been captivated by Udugula’s compelling script. Known for critically acclaimed films like Virata Parvam and Needi Naadi Oke Katha, the director has a knack for socially rooted storytelling, which seems to have drawn Dhanush’s interest.

Industry buzz suggests that a leading Tollywood banner will back the project, though an official announcement is still awaited. If finalized, the film will further strengthen Dhanush’s bond with Telugu cinema.

The actor has already impressed Telugu audiences with Sir (Vaathi in Tamil) and Kuberaa, both of which received strong responses. With this potential collaboration, Dhanush is poised to reinforce his growing popularity in Tollywood, adding yet another dimension to his already diverse filmography.