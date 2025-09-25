Dhanush’s ‘Idli Kadai’ clears censor; set for release

Actor-filmmaker Dhanush is all set to return to the director’s chair with his upcoming project Idli Kadai, in which he also plays the lead role. The film features Nithya Menen as the female lead and will hit screens on October 1 in both Tamil and Telugu. For its Telugu release, the movie has been titled Idli Kottu.

The recently released theatrical trailer has been met with positive reception, generating strong buzz around the film. Adding to the excitement, Idli Kadai has successfully completed its censor formalities and secured a clean U certificate. The runtime has been officially locked at 147 minutes (2 hours and 27 minutes), ensuring a neatly packaged cinematic experience.

Dhanush’s last directorial, NEEK, didn’t meet expectations at the box office, making this project one to watch closely. With Idli Kadai, audiences are curious to see whether Dhanush can strike the right balance between his artistic vision and mass appeal.

The film also boasts an impressive supporting cast including Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, and Rajkiran, who are expected to bring depth to the narrative. Backed by Dawn Pictures, Wunderbar Films, and Red Giant Movies, the film carries strong production values. Music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, adding further anticipation for its release.