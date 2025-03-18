‘Dharee Dhaatina Moham’ from ‘Kaalamega Karigindhi’ strikes a chord with listeners

The much-anticipated poetic love story "Kaalamega Karigindhi" is set to hit theaters on March 21, coinciding with World Poetry Day. Starring Vinay Kumar, Sravani Majjari, Aravind Mudigonda, and Nomina Tara, the film is directed by Singara Mohan and produced by Mare Sivashankar under Singara Creative Works.

Adding to the film’s growing buzz, the melodious love song "Dharee Dhaatina Moham" was released today. Featuring heartfelt lyrics penned by Singara Mohan, the track is beautifully composed by Gudappan and soulfully rendered by Sai Madhav and Aishwarya Daruri. The song encapsulates the emotional journey of two innocent hearts in love, striking a chord with listeners.

With previous chartbusters like "Thanu Jathagaa" and "Oohalona Oosulaade" already making waves, "Kaalamega Karigindhi" is shaping up to be a musical delight. As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await the film’s grand theatrical release.