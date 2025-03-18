Live
- Upset over 'divided' affection, minor kills 4-month-old cousin in Kerala
- Rajnath Singh meets Netherlands counterpart Ruben Brekelmans, discusses bilateral cooperation in defence
- Case Filed Against LB Nagar MLA for Alleged Caste-Based Remarks
- National Women’s Hockey League: Haryana, Odisha and MP register wins on opening day
- Karnataka BJP slams Congress govt over Israeli tourist's gang rape at Hampi
- Police serve notices to celebrities in betting app case
- Student Injured After Ceiling Collapse at Osmania University Hostel, Protests Erupt
- ‘Vaccharroi’ from ‘MAD Square’ ignites excitement
- Sushanth’s interesting first look from ‘SA10’ unveiled
- Nabha serves sizzling glamour with a slice of style
‘Dharee Dhaatina Moham’ from ‘Kaalamega Karigindhi’ strikes a chord with listeners
The much-anticipated poetic love story "Kaalamega Karigindhi" is set to hit theaters on March 21, coinciding with World Poetry Day.
The much-anticipated poetic love story "Kaalamega Karigindhi" is set to hit theaters on March 21, coinciding with World Poetry Day. Starring Vinay Kumar, Sravani Majjari, Aravind Mudigonda, and Nomina Tara, the film is directed by Singara Mohan and produced by Mare Sivashankar under Singara Creative Works.
Adding to the film’s growing buzz, the melodious love song "Dharee Dhaatina Moham" was released today. Featuring heartfelt lyrics penned by Singara Mohan, the track is beautifully composed by Gudappan and soulfully rendered by Sai Madhav and Aishwarya Daruri. The song encapsulates the emotional journey of two innocent hearts in love, striking a chord with listeners.
With previous chartbusters like "Thanu Jathagaa" and "Oohalona Oosulaade" already making waves, "Kaalamega Karigindhi" is shaping up to be a musical delight. As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await the film’s grand theatrical release.