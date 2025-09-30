Live
Did Farah Khan Unfollow Deepika Padukone on Social Media? Here's The Truth
Farah Khan dismisses rumors of a fallout with Deepika Padukone, clarifying their Instagram pact and reaffirming their close bond.
Farah Khan has addressed recent rumors about a fallout with actress Deepika Padukone following their alleged Instagram unfollow. In an interaction with Pinkvilla, Farah clarified that they were never following each other on the platform. "To begin with, we were not following each other earlier, too!! We had made a pact during the Happy New Year shoot that we wouldn’t communicate on Instagram, instead, direct message and call."
She further added, "We don’t even wish birthday wishes on Insta because Deepika doesn;t like it. Also, my 8 hour comment wasn’t a dig, it was to make Dilip say that he will now also work 8 hours when he actually works just for 2 hours!"
The speculation spread like a wildfire after Farah humorously commented on Deepika's eight-hour workday demands in one of her YouTube vlogs.
Farah also shared personal anecdotes, highlighting the warmth of their relationship. She mentioned being one of the first people to meet Deepika's daughter, Dua, after her birth, underscoring the depth of their bond.
Meanwhile, in one of the posts that speculated the rift between the two, Farah even commented by saying, "What rubbish ul write!! Pls find other things to do."