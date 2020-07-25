Dil Bechara Leaked On Torrent Sites, Sushant Fans Call It Injustice

The outcry that late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was ill-treated and suffered gross injustice when he was alive is gaining momentum even after the release of his last movie "Dil Bechara". Even though Disney Hotstar has telecast this movie 'free' as a mark of respect to the late actor, fans allege that the Bollywood mafia is busy copying and telecasting the movie in various piracy websites.



Sushant's fans are feeling very sad about the injustice to the late actor even after his untimely sad demise.

It was decided to release Dil Bechara on thr OTT platform in view of theatres being shut down over coronavirus fear. In fact there was no need to create copies of this movie.

Many leading personalities of Bollywood have disclosed several untold sad stories about this late actor, but looks like it is of no avail.

It may be recalled that Sushant Singh Rajput was hanging inside his room at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Even though there was no suicide note found, sources close to him said the actor was battling depression for sometime now.

On the other hand, Sushant suicide also opened up a pandora's box for the elite Bollywood club as a brigade led by Kangana Ranaut started the nepotism debate all over again.

Although Sushant's friends demanded a CBI probe into his death, Maharashtra government dismissed it saying Mumbai police was capable of solving the case. The Bandra police is now grilling production houses and actors from the industry to find out if there was professional rivaraly or personal issues that may have abetted Sushant's suicide.

Aditya Chopra had been asked to share the YRF contract with Sushant and grilled him on the reason behind cancellation of the a actor's contract. Kangana too has been summoned by the police.