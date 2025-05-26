Dil Raju breaks silence on theatre shutdown row

The ongoing theatre shutdown controversy continues to make headlines, with industry bigwigs stepping forward to clarify their positions. Following Allu Aravind’s press interaction, senior producer and distributor Dil Raju addressed the media today to offer clarity on the heated issue.

Speaking candidly, Dil Raju acknowledged the concerns raised by exhibitors and clarified misconceptions about theatre ownership. “Out of the 370 single-screen theatres in the Nizam region, only 30 are operated by SVC and my associated companies. The majority are managed by independent owners,” he explained.

Addressing the purpose of his press meet, Raju said, “This is not about personal disputes. Exhibitors, especially from East Godavari, approached us in April with their financial struggles. We’ve been monitoring the collection patterns for the past six months. They believe a fixed percentage model would ease their burden.”

He elaborated on the current revenue-sharing model, where rent applies in the first week and percentage-based payments follow in subsequent weeks. “This structure is hurting exhibitors. We are in talks to find a better solution, though consensus has not been reached yet,” he said, pointing out the lack of unity within the industry as a core issue.

Dil Raju also addressed rumours regarding the postponement of Hari Hara Veeramallu, asserting that there is no conspiracy against the film. He emphasized that no specific release date had been finalised after its postponement.

Criticizing misleading media narratives, Raju concluded, “Personal attacks in the guise of journalism are unacceptable. We’re here to provide transparency and urge everyone to focus on facts.”