Dil Raju confirms benefit shows for ‘Game Changer’

Renowned producer Dil Raju has been appointed as the Chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation (TFDC). In this new role, Dil Raju is set to serve as a bridge between the government of Telangana and the Telugu film industry, working to resolve industry issues and further its development.

As he takes on this important position, Dil Raju is also busy promoting his upcoming film Game Changer. During a recent media interaction, Dil Raju confirmed that the much-anticipated film will indeed have benefit shows, despite prior statements from Telangana's Cinematography Minister, Komatireddy Venkatareddy, declaring that benefit shows would be banned in the state following a stampede incident during the premiere of Pushpa 2.

Dil Raju addressed the situation by asserting, "Like all big films, Game Changer will also have benefit shows in both the Telugu states. We will plan it properly and proceed with it." His statement comes as a significant development, as the film industry was awaiting clarity on the issue.

In addition to Game Changer, Dil Raju is producing another big-ticket film, Sankranthi Ki Vastunnam, scheduled for release during Sankranthi 2025. He is also distributing Daku Maharaj and is confident that all three films will become major hits at the box office.