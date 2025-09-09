Director Apsar Honored as ‘Most Aspiring Director’ at GAMA Awards for Shivam Bhaje

The prestigious Gulf Academy Movie Awards (GAMA) ceremony was recently held in a grand manner at the Sharjah Expo Centre in Dubai. Among the highlights of the evening was director Apsar, who made his mark by winning the ‘Most Aspiring Director’ award for his film Shivam Bhaje.

Apsar first caught the attention of movie buffs with his unique filmmaking approach in Gandharva. With Shivam Bhaje, starring Ashwin Babu, he once again impressed audiences and critics alike through fresh storytelling and innovative making. The film earned him both critical acclaim and now international recognition at the GAMA Awards, leaving audiences thoroughly captivated by his execution.

Currently, Apsar has lined up a series of intriguing new projects. At a time when audiences are increasingly showing interest in content-driven and experimental cinema, he is determined to offer refreshing experiences through his upcoming ventures. The pre-production work for his next films is already underway, and official announcements are expected soon.