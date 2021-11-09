Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to make her digital debut with ‘Faadu’

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is one filmmaker who has always presented compelling stories crafted from the simplest of things. She is known for juggling many things.

she recently launched her debut novel 'Mapping Love', her sport-based series, 'Break Point' opened to critical and audience appreciation and now, the filmmaker is gearing up for her debut on the digital platform with 'Faadu' in collaboration with Sony Liv.

The principal photography of the web-series has officially begun. She recently took to her social media handle to share a few pictures where she can be seen posing with her crew members.

The director also put up a picture of the clapper which mentioned the rolling of the first take of the first shot under the first scene. Ashwiny shared a heartwarming note as she embarked on the journey of 'Faadu'.

She captioned her picture, "Glad to be working with @reddigitalcinema for the first time with @zeisscameralensesindia.

Amazed with the details this sensitive beauty captures the colours and deep focus on faces even in extreme low light. Looking forward to explore more.

Thank-you @anupk15 for patiently answering my curious mind, and discussing the magic of images in cinema in depth. Looking forward for this joyous learning 'directorial' journey (sic)."