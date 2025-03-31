Director Kalyan Shankar expresses his excitement over ‘MAD Square’ success

‘MAD SQUARE’ is proving to be a box office sensation, captivating audiences with both critical acclaim and commercial success. The film has maintained strong momentum, benefiting immensely from the long weekend, and shows no signs of slowing down.

As part of the celebrations, director Kalyan Shankar expressed his excitement during a media interaction.

“I’ve visited several theatres, and it’s incredible to see audiences enjoying the film. While ‘MAD’ resonated with the youth, ‘MAD SQUARE’ has expanded its reach, drawing families to theatres as well. I never expected this overwhelming love,” he shared.

The film’s lead actors—Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shoban, Ram Nithin, and Vishnu—have won over audiences with their performances. Music composer Bheems Ceciroleo is receiving high praise, while Thaman’s background score has enhanced the film’s impact. Shamdat’s cinematography and Navin Nooli’s crisp editing have further elevated the viewing experience.

Adding to the excitement, Kalyan Shankar hinted at his upcoming project. “A film with Ravi Tejagaru is in the pipeline,” he revealed. The director also expressed gratitude for the appreciation he has received from industry stalwarts.

Produced by Naga Vamsi under the banners of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios, ‘MAD SQUARE’ has once again affirmed producer Harika’s knack for delivering hits.