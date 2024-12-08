Director Poorvaj embarks on action thriller journey with ‘Killer’

Director Poorvaj, known for intriguing films like Shukra, Matarani Maunamidi, and A Masterpiece, is set to enthrall audiences again with his upcoming action thriller, Killer. What makes this project even more special is Poorvaj himself taking on one of the lead roles. The film is being produced under the Think Cinema banner, in collaboration with AU&I and Merge XR, marking their second venture together.

The first schedule of Killer Part 1, intriguingly titled Dream Girl, recently wrapped up in Hyderabad and Vikarabad. This 10-day schedule saw the participation of Poorvaj, leading lady Jyothi Poorvaj, and key cast members. Following the successful completion of the first phase, the second schedule is now in full swing at Ramoji Film City and Moinabad.

The second leg of filming has added actor Vishal Raj to the ensemble cast, alongside Gautham and Jyothi Poorvaj. The production team is promising an intense, action-packed narrative, with each phase of shooting building anticipation for this ambitious thriller.

With Poorvaj's reputation for crafting unique stories and now stepping into a leading role, Killer is shaping up to be an exciting cinematic experience. Fans can look forward to updates as the film progresses through its schedules.