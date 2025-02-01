Director Raghavendra unveils 2025 calendar written by Kotha Srinivas

Eminent film director Shri K. Raghavendra Rao unveiled the 2025 calendar written and designed by Kotha Srinivas on Saturday.

The Calendar consisting inspiring motivational messages which are combining from experiences and lessons learned from life experiences with inspiring sayings along with inspirational services by his wife Dr. Kota Krishnaveni.

The Calendar of Kotha Srinivas is informative and different from the routine calendars.