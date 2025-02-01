  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Director Raghavendra unveils 2025 calendar written by Kotha Srinivas

Director Raghavendra unveils 2025 calendar written by Kotha Srinivas
x
Highlights

Eminent film director Shri K. Raghavendra Rao unveiled the 2025 calendar written and designed by Kotha Srinivas on Saturday.

Eminent film director Shri K. Raghavendra Rao unveiled the 2025 calendar written and designed by Kotha Srinivas on Saturday.

The Calendar consisting inspiring motivational messages which are combining from experiences and lessons learned from life experiences with inspiring sayings along with inspirational services by his wife Dr. Kota Krishnaveni.

The Calendar of Kotha Srinivas is informative and different from the routine calendars.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick