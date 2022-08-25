Director Shankar Confirms That Ram Charan's RC 15 And Indian 2 Will Be Shot Simultaneously…

A couple of days ago, the makers of the Indian 2 movie organised the pooja ceremony and resumed the shoot! Already a part of the shooting is completed and now, the director and the producers cleared all the issues and announced their new schedule. But with this announcement, fans of Ram Charan are worrying as his next movie RC 15 is already on the sets. But now, Shankar cleared the air and announced that the shootings of these two movies will be shot simultaneously.

Filmmaker Shankar dropped an official statement on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Hi Everyone, Indian 2 and #RC15 will be shot simultaneously. Ready to shoot the next schedule of #RC15 from first week of September in Hyderabad and Vizag! @DilRajuOfficial @AlwaysRamCharan @SVC_official. pic.twitter.com/20yYQGxIgE — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) August 24, 2022

Along with sharing the first look posters of both the movies, Shankar also wrote, "Hi Everyone, Indian 2 and #RC15 will be shot simultaneously. Ready to shoot the next schedule of #RC15 from first week of September in Hyderabad and Vizag! @DilRajuOfficial @AlwaysRamCharan @SVC_official".

Well, the prequel of Indian 2 movie is also known for its ensemble cast and for the sequel too, the makers roped in star actors. Along with Kamal Haasan even Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek, Sukanya as Amrithavalli (Senapathy's wife), Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Samuthirakani, Delhi Ganesh, Vennela Kishore, George Maryan, Manobala, Sivaji, Guruvayoor, Vinod Sagar, Gulshan Grover, Deepa Shankar, Shyam Prasad and Ranveer Singh (Extended Cameo) are essaying important roles in this movie.

Indian 2 movie is being directed by Shankar and is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah and Udhayanidhi Stalin under the Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies banners.

Coming to the RC 15 movie, along with Kiara Ali Advani and Ram Charan, even Anjali, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, Srikanth and Sunil are roped in to play prominent characters in this movie. Being the 50th movie for the SVC banner, it is also being planned that the movie will be shot in 3D format. RC 15 will be bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Well, recently Shankar also announced the Kollywood's blockbuster movie 'Anniyan' remake with Bollywood energetic star Ranveer Singh.