Director Subbu Mangadevi sheds light on ‘Bachchala Malli’

Actor Allari Naresh is gearing up to entertain audiences with his upcoming action-packed film, Bachchala Malli. Directed by Subbu Mangadevi, known for Solo Brathuke So Better, and co-starring Amrita Iyer, the film is set to hit theaters on December 20, just in time for Christmas. Produced by Rajesh Danda and Balaji Gutta under Comedy Movies, the film follows the success of Samajavaragamana and Uru Prama Bhairavakona.

In a recent interaction, director Subbu Mangadevi shed light on the film’s highlights. He revealed the story of Bachchala Malli first captivated producer Rajesh, who then brought Allari Naresh on board. “Naresh instantly agreed after hearing the story in a single sitting,” he shared.

The titular character, Bacchala Malli, is portrayed as a naive yet endearing tractor driver with over-the-top antics. The director addressed comparisons to Pushpa, explaining that the similarities stem from the rural laborer get-up but assured that the stories differ significantly.

Set in the 1990s, the film weaves a heartfelt narrative focusing on emotional love and familial bonds. “The story is about making amends for mistakes that can’t be undone,” Subbu added, drawing from his own experiences of growing up in a village.

The film features a non-linear screenplay, powerful performances by Rao Ramesh and Achyut Kumar, and soulful music by Vishal Chandrasekhar. Subbu praised Naresh’s versatility and Amrita Iyer’s emotional portrayal, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience. With the teaser and songs already creating buzz, Bachchala Malli aims to deliver a gripping and heartfelt entertainer this festive season.