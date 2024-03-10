Live
Director Trinadha Rao’sdebut production ‘Chaurya Patham’begins musical journey
Director Trinadha Rao, celebrated for the blockbuster 'Dhamaka,' has transitioned into production with the crime comedy drama 'Chaurya Patham.'
Under the banner of Nakkina Narratives, the film is directed by Nikhil Gollamari, featuring Indra Ram as the lead. Co-produced by N.V.S.S. Suresh, the film's first look and teaser have already garnered significant praise.
The team recently released the first single, "Telisi Telisi," marking the beginning of the musical journey. Composed by Dave Jand, the song presents a soulful melody complemented by heart-touching lyrics from Kalyanachakravarthy Tripuraneni. Shweta Mohan and Haricharan's exceptional vocals further elevate the song's charm.
The chemistry between Indra Ram and Payal Radhakrishna in the song is captivating, accompanied by visually pleasing scenes. The song quickly became a chartbuster, resonating with audiences and prompting repeated listens.
Renowned cinematographer Karthik Ghattamaneni serves as the DVP for the film, contributing not only to the visuals but also presenting an intriguing story. Production design by Mr. Nagendra Tangala and editing by Uttara enhance the film's overall appeal.
With Trinadha Rao's foray into production and the promising elements showcased in the first single, 'Chaurya Patham' is poised to deliver an entertaining and engaging cinematic experience.