Disha Patani goes bold for Calvin Klein shoot

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, known for her bold fashion choices, has once again turned heads with her latest photoshoot for Calvin Klein. Unlike the past, where actresses sported bikinis briefly on-screen, Disha confidently promotes lingerie fashion without hesitation.

The actress recently shared a series of striking pictures featuring Calvin Klein's latest collection. From a chic grey bikini to a sultry black set paired with open jeans, Disha effortlessly showcased her toned physique and signature glamour. Her sizzling photos quickly garnered attention on social media, reaffirming her status as a trendsetter in the fashion world.

Disha has long been associated with the global brand and frequently stuns fans with her stylish endorsements. Beyond fashion, she was last seen in the Tamil film Kanguva alongside Suriya. However, despite high expectations, the film struggled at the box office. As she continues to make waves in both cinema and fashion, fans eagerly await her upcoming projects and more jaw-dropping looks from her collaborations with renowned brands.