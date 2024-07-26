‘Double ISMART’ breaks records with high-value deals ahead of release

The much-anticipated film "Double ISMART," starring Ustaad Ram Pothineni and directed by dynamic filmmaker PuriJagannadh, has already made headlines with its record-breaking deals, even before the theatrical trailer is unveiled.

PrimeShow Entertainment's K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy have secured the theatrical rights for a staggering ₹60 crore. In addition, the digital rights for all South Indian languages—Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam—have been sold to Amazon Prime Video for an impressive ₹33 crore. This marks the highest-ever deal for Ram Pothineni. The audio rights were also sold for ₹9 crore. Negotiations for Hindi satellite and digital rights, as well as Telugu satellite rights, are ongoing.

As "Double ISMART" nears completion of its post-production phase, the film has already generated significant buzz with its engaging songs and teaser. The movie, produced by PuriJagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the Puri Connects Banner, features music by Mani Sharma and cinematography by Sam K Naidu and Gianni Gianneli.

Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist, while Kavya Thapar stars as Ram Pothineni's love interest. Scheduled for a worldwide release on Independence Day, August 15th, "Double ISMART" will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film promises to be a major event in the cinematic calendar, with updates and promotional material set to keep fans eagerly anticipating its release.







