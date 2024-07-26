Live
- SA20: Durban's Super Giants sign Kane Williamson, Chris Woakes for 2025 season
- SC extends interim stay on nameplate directive till August 5
- Women’s Asia Cup: I executed what we prepared for the match, says Renuka Singh Thakur
- Ayesha Takia condemns dress code discrimination citing Bengaluru mall incident
- J&K SIA attaches property of narco-terrorist in Poonch district
- Here’s how to remain motivated to follow a healthy lifestyle
- Producer Mahendra Nath shares insights on Varun Sandesh’s ‘Viraaji’
- ‘Emaindho Manase’ from‘Average Student Nani’is a melodious track
- RJD MLA's controversial remark leads to uproar in Bihar assembly
- ‘Double ISMART’ breaks records with high-value deals ahead of release
Just In
‘Double ISMART’ breaks records with high-value deals ahead of release
The much-anticipated film "Double ISMART," starring Ustaad Ram Pothineni and directed by dynamic filmmaker PuriJagannadh, has already made headlines with its record-breaking deals, even before the theatrical trailer is unveiled.
The much-anticipated film "Double ISMART," starring Ustaad Ram Pothineni and directed by dynamic filmmaker PuriJagannadh, has already made headlines with its record-breaking deals, even before the theatrical trailer is unveiled.
PrimeShow Entertainment's K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy have secured the theatrical rights for a staggering ₹60 crore. In addition, the digital rights for all South Indian languages—Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam—have been sold to Amazon Prime Video for an impressive ₹33 crore. This marks the highest-ever deal for Ram Pothineni. The audio rights were also sold for ₹9 crore. Negotiations for Hindi satellite and digital rights, as well as Telugu satellite rights, are ongoing.
As "Double ISMART" nears completion of its post-production phase, the film has already generated significant buzz with its engaging songs and teaser. The movie, produced by PuriJagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the Puri Connects Banner, features music by Mani Sharma and cinematography by Sam K Naidu and Gianni Gianneli.
Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist, while Kavya Thapar stars as Ram Pothineni's love interest. Scheduled for a worldwide release on Independence Day, August 15th, "Double ISMART" will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film promises to be a major event in the cinematic calendar, with updates and promotional material set to keep fans eagerly anticipating its release.