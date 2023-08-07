DQ’s ‘King of Kotha’ trailer to be attached with ‘Jailer’ film in theatres

Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in “King Of Kotha,” a period gangster drama directed by Bhilash Joshiy. The film features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the female lead. The latest information indicates that the movie’s theatrical trailer will likely be released on August 10, 2023. Another exciting update is that the trailer will be attached to the film “Jailer” in cinemas all over India.

Chemban Vinod, Shabeer (Dancing Rose), Nyla Usha, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Anikha Surendran, Saran Shakthi, and others play key roles in this gangster drama. Wayfarer Films produced the film in association with Zee Studios and features music composed by Shaan Rahman and Jakes Bejoy. The film is scheduled to release in theaters during the Onam festival.