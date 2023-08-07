Live
- National Handloom Day 2023: Date, Significance and History
- VC Sajjanar recalls his association with Gaddar
- Singer Madhu Priya pays melody tributes to Gaddar
- MLA disqualification case: Vanama Venkateswara Rao gets relief from SC
- Jana Sena party should keep distance from Chandrababu: Kodali Nani
- Planning to visit Annavaram temple!!! This , might give you a shock
- AstaGuru presents a celebration of global history and heritage with ‘Imperial Treasures’ Auction
- Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 10,000
- Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, the Honourable Counsel of Kazakhstan, inaugurated ‘FEHMICON 2023’
- Benefits of Breastfeeding
Just In
DQ’s ‘King of Kotha’ trailer to be attached with ‘Jailer’ film in theatres
Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in “King Of Kotha,” a period gangster drama directed by Bhilash Joshiy. The film features Aishwarya...
Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in “King Of Kotha,” a period gangster drama directed by Bhilash Joshiy. The film features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the female lead. The latest information indicates that the movie’s theatrical trailer will likely be released on August 10, 2023. Another exciting update is that the trailer will be attached to the film “Jailer” in cinemas all over India.
Chemban Vinod, Shabeer (Dancing Rose), Nyla Usha, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Anikha Surendran, Saran Shakthi, and others play key roles in this gangster drama. Wayfarer Films produced the film in association with Zee Studios and features music composed by Shaan Rahman and Jakes Bejoy. The film is scheduled to release in theaters during the Onam festival.