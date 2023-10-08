Live
Just In
Drohi Set to Premiere on National Cinema Day – ₹112 at the Multiplex on Oct 13th
The film, directed by Vijay Pendurty, is a crime thriller. Good Fellow Media, Wednesday Entertainments, Play Wood Creations are jointly producing it....
The film, directed by Vijay Pendurty, is a crime thriller. Good Fellow Media, Wednesday Entertainments, Play Wood Creations are jointly producing it. The film is scheduled to be released on October 13th, and on that day, as a special offer for movie enthusiasts on National Cinema Day, tickets for 'Drohi' will be available at the price of ₹112. As part of the promotional event, a Trailer Launched by Trigun has been released. Actor Trigun said, 'The director, the hero, and their dedication to this film are exceptional. The Trailer is intriguing, and I believe the film will achieve great success.'
Hero Sandeep Kumar expressed, 'We chose the title 'Drohi' right from the beginning. After Nagarjuna and Kamal Haasan, we are releasing a film titled 'Drohi' in Hindi. It's an extraordinary Drama with elements of crime and thriller. It's a must-watch film, and I encourage everyone to see it on October 13th, taking advantage of the special ₹112 ticket offer.'
Heroine Deepti Varma said, 'I have the opportunity to showcase my talent in this film. I am grateful to the director, and I urge everyone not to miss this film.'
Director Vijay Pendurty Said , 'This journey started a year ago. Filmmaking comes with its challenges, but we have a great team. We are ready to give our best, and I can assure you that the film is worth watching. Let's not be disappointed before we even see it. Let's give small films like ours a chance.'
Cast:
- Sandeep Kumar
- DeepthiVarma
- Chandu Charms (Chandrika Gollapudi)
- Mahesh Vitta
- Majili Shiva
- Niraj
- Debbie
Technical Crew:
- Cinematography: Ashok Darbbeeru
- Music: Anant Narayanan
- Editing: Jani Basha
- PRO: Madhu VR
- Producers: Vijay Pendurty, Srikanth Reddy D
- Director: Vijay Pendurty