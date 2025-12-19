IndoML 2025 to Convene Global Leaders in Artificial Intelligence at BITS Pilani, Hyderabad

Hyderabad, December 19th, 2025 — BITS Pilani, Hyderabad Campus will host the Sixth Indian Symposium on Machine Learning (IndoML 2025) from December 19–21, 2025, bringing together globally recognised researchers, industry leaders, and emerging scholars to advance research and collaboration in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). Co-organised by the Anuradha and Prashanth Palakurthi Centre for Artificial Intelligence Research (APPCAIR) and the Department of Computer Science and Information Systems (CSIS), IndoML 2025 continues to strengthen its position as one of India’s premier AI/ML research forums.

Launched in 2020 as a national initiative to foster high-quality machine learning research and mentorship, IndoML has steadily evolved into a flagship annual symposium shaping India’s ML research ecosystem. Initially hosted virtually by IIT Gandhinagar, the early editions focused on student mentoring, academic collaboration, and industry engagement. The symposium transitioned to in-person formats at IIT Gandhinagar in 2022, IIT Bombay in 2023, and BITS Pilani, Goa Campus in 2024, expanding its technical programme, strengthening industry participation, and broadening its national and international footprint. Entering its sixth edition, IndoML continues its mission of nurturing young researchers, enabling cross-institutional collaboration, and promoting impactful AI research grounded in real-world applications.

IndoML 2025 represents a strong multi-institutional consortium involving BITS Pilani, leading IITs (Bombay, Gandhinagar, Hyderabad, Kharagpur), MBZUAI, and major industry research laboratories. The symposium is supported by prominent global and national sponsors including Google DeepMind, Microsoft, Dolby, Fujitsu, Google.org, Accel, NielsenIQ, Nutanix, Kyndryl, ACM, and the BharatGen initiative, reflecting its growing relevance within the global AI ecosystem. Guided by a committee of 35 eminent academic and industry experts, the event has already attracted over 300 registered PhD scholars, marking one of the strongest gatherings in IndoML’s history.

The three-day programme will feature more than 20 invited talks by leading AI researchers from premier international universities and industry labs, addressing both foundational advances and emerging frontiers in AI and ML. Key themes include large language models and reasoning, multimodal and audio-language AI, AI agents and embodied intelligence, legal, healthcare and geospatial AI, and trustworthy, robust, and responsible machine learning. Speakers represent institutions such as ETH Zürich, Nanyang Technological University, Arizona State University, Georgia Tech, MBZUAI, and industry research teams from Microsoft, Netflix, Mistral AI, Dolby, among others.

A highlight of IndoML 2025 will be the Prof. Pushpak Bhattacharya Memorial Lecture, delivered by Dr. Anoop Kunchukuttan (Microsoft), in honour of the late Prof. Dr Pushpak Bhattacharya, a pioneer of Natural Language Processing in India whose contributions have had a lasting impact on the country’s AI research community. The programme also includes dedicated forums for early-career researchers and graduate students, along with a Datathon, Pan-India Forum, and multiple technical tracks designed to foster mentorship, collaboration, and engagement with industry and startups.

With its blend of high-impact research, sustained mentorship, and strong academia–industry partnerships, IndoML 2025 aims to chart the future trajectory of AI research in India and beyond, reinforcing its role as a flagship platform for innovation, discovery, and community building in the AI and Machine Learning domain.

About BITS Pilani

Established in 1964, Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani (BITS Pilani) is a renowned institution known for its excellence in higher education, research, and Innovation. With a legacy spanning decade, BITS Pilani has evolved into a multi-campus entity, serving as a hub for innovation and academic brilliance. BITS Pilani has been recognized in the QS World University Rankings 2025 for its remarkable growth among Indian institutions and is ranked #1 for Employment Outcomes and Sustainability among private institutions in India. BITS Pilani is also ranked #1 by the Times All India Engineering Institutes Ranking Survey 2024. And rated #3 by Lifestyle Asia as world’s most beautiful University. For more information, visit https://www.bits-pilani.ac.in/.