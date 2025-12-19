Instagram influencer held for blackmailing hotel over ‘poisoning’ review

A 23-year-old social media food reviewer known as ‘mr_a_titude’ on Instagram has been arrested by Mangaluru CEN police for allegedly attempting to extort money from Hotel Nisarga after posting a damaging review claiming its food caused poisoning.

The accused, a resident of Kavoor, allegedly demanded payment to remove the post, which accused the hotel of supplying contaminated meals—even to a jail—and threatened to deter customers by spreading fear. He warned of severe reputational harm if his demands were not met.

Following a complaint lodged by the hotel on May 8, 2025, police registered a case and took the influencer into custody.

He was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody. Investigation uncovered four prior cases against him at Surathkal police station, involving cheating, assault, threats, and extortion. Digital evidence, including threatening messages, was recovered.