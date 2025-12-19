iPhone Fold May Launch in 2026, but Supply Constraints Could Push Availability to 2027

Apple is widely expected to enter the foldable smartphone market with its first-ever foldable iPhone in 2026, marking a major shift in the company’s hardware strategy. However, a new report suggests that consumers eager to get their hands on the device may have to wait much longer than anticipated. Supply shortages and manufacturing hurdles could significantly delay shipments, potentially stretching into 2027.

According to noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the development of the foldable iPhone has not progressed as smoothly as originally planned. While Apple still appears committed to unveiling the device in the second half of 2026, the road to mass production remains challenging. Kuo highlighted these concerns in a recent update, stating, “Development of the foldable iPhone is behind earlier expectations, but the product is still expected to announce in 2H26.”

The issue, however, lies not in the announcement timeline but in Apple’s ability to scale production efficiently. Foldable devices are notoriously complex to manufacture, especially when it comes to hinges, flexible displays, and maintaining Apple’s strict quality standards. Kuo warned that early production runs may struggle with low yields and slow ramp-up. As he explained, “Due to early-stage yield and ramp-up challenges, smooth shipments may not occur until 2027.”

If this prediction holds true, early adopters could face long waiting periods after the official launch. Even if Apple introduces the foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in September 2026, widespread availability may not arrive until the beginning of 2027. This situation mirrors Apple’s past experience with the iPhone X, which launched in 2017 but faced shipment delays due to manufacturing complexities.

Despite these challenges, interest in the foldable iPhone remains high, fueled by rumors about its design and features. Reports suggest Apple will opt for a book-style foldable form factor. The device is expected to feature a 5.25-inch outer display for quick interactions and a large 7.8-inch inner screen when unfolded. If accurate, this would give the foldable iPhone both the smallest and largest displays ever seen on a modern iPhone.

Apple is also rumoured to introduce under-display selfie cameras, allowing for a cleaner, uninterrupted screen experience. In a notable shift, the company may skip Face ID on this model, instead using a side-mounted Touch ID sensor—an approach already seen on some iPads.

Performance-wise, the foldable iPhone is expected to be powered by Apple’s future A20 Pro chipset, which should deliver flagship-level performance and efficiency. However, all these premium features are likely to come at a premium price. Reports indicate a starting price of around $2,400 in the US (approximately Rs 2,15,000), making it significantly more expensive than rivals like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series.

In short, while Apple’s foldable iPhone could be one of the most anticipated launches of 2026, supply constraints may turn it into a slow-burn release, with true mass availability only arriving in 2027.