Live
Just In
Dua Lipa's Mumbai Mashup: Abhijeet Bhattacharya's Son Calls Out Media
Dua Lipa stunned Mumbai fans by performing a mashup of her hit song 'Levitating' with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Wo Ladki Jo.' While the crowd went wild, Abhijeet Bhattacharya's son calls out media for ignoring his father's contribution to the iconic track.
Dua Lipa recently surprised her fans in Mumbai with a special performance. She combined her popular song “Levitating” with a famous Bollywood song “Wo Ladki Jo” from Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Baadshah. The mashup quickly became a hit on social media, with many people sharing videos of the performance.
However, Jay, the son of famous singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, was upset that people didn't mention his father’s contribution to the song. He pointed out that it’s Abhijeet’s voice in the song, not Shah Rukh Khan’s, but many news stories focused only on the actor. Jay shared his thoughts on Instagram, saying that singers don't get enough recognition in India, unlike actors.
After her performance in Mumbai, Dua Lipa is heading to Seoul for her next concert. She thanked the people of Mumbai for their warm welcome and shared pictures of her time in the city, including a fun boat ride at the Gateway of India.
During her visit, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, also enjoyed the performance and shared a video on Instagram. Dua has always admired Shah Rukh Khan, and they met in 2019 when she visited India. She shared how much she loves visiting India and is happy to be back on her tour.