Emmy Awards 2024: From Selena Gomez to Kourtney Kardashian, here’s what the popular celebrities wore on the red-carpet









The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles set the stage for a mesmerizing display of celebrity fashion at the Television Academy Awards. As Hollywood's elite gathered, anticipation heightened among fashion enthusiasts eager to witness the red carpet looks of their favourite stars. A star-studded affair, the event featured iconic personalities like Selena Gomez, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Emma Brooks, Sammi Hanratty, Tisha Campbell, and more. From exquisite gowns to head-turning see-through dresses, the red carpet unfolded a tapestry of styles. Let's delve into the sartorial choices of these celebrities and draw inspiration from their glamorous ensembles.





Sammi Hanratty's Princess Elegance: US actress Sammi Hanratty stole the spotlight in a baby pink gown with lace detailing, off-the-shoulder neckline, and a princess-inspired flared bottom. Her minimal makeup, choker necklace, and a cute bun completed the stunning look.





Selena Gomez's Gothic Princess Vibes: Selena Gomez turned heads in a see-through gown with brown floral embellishments. Paired with a silver statement necklace, bold lipstick, and an updo, she exuded gothic princess vibes on the red carpet.





Emma Brooks McAllister's Sheer Elegance: Emma Brooks McAllister showcased sheer elegance in a grey gown adorned with black crystal embellishments. The outfit hugged her curves, and she complemented it with bold eye makeup, rosy cheeks, pink lipstick, and slicked-back hair.





Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Fashion Statement: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made a fashion statement in all-black ensembles. Kourtney wore a black bralette top, blazer, and fitted trousers, while Travis opted for a three-piece black suit, bow, and rectangular sunglasses.





Jenna Ortega's Dior Elegance: Jenna Ortega looked stunning in a strapless Dior gown featuring a molded skirt with an elegant pastel pattern of blossom applique.





Tisha Campbell's Black Glamour: Tisha Campbell rocked the red carpet in a stunning black gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline, cut-out pattern at the bust, and a skirt. Shiny black gloves and gold statement hoop earrings completed her glamorous look.





Taraji P. Henson's Sultry Purple Gown: Taraji P. Henson donned a sultry sleeveless purple gown with a bodice cutout and a train, aligning with the red-carpet trends.





Ali Wong's Louis Vuitton Glam: Ali Wong dazzled in a Louis Vuitton outfit with a silver top and a floral-patterned blue bottom, both adorned with chunky embellishments.





Sarah Snook's Vivienne Westwood Elegance: Succession star Sarah Snook looked stunning in a red draped Vivienne Westwood ball gown with a plunging neckline and a sparkling choker.





Ayo Edebiri’s Louis Vuitton Custom Gown: Ayo Edebiri, winner of the outstanding supporting actress award, graced the event in a strapless custom Louis Vuitton gown tailored to her figure.





Niecy Nash-Betts’ Old Hollywood Glam:

Niecy Nash-Betts embraced the Old Hollywood aesthetic in a black velvet Greta Constantine mermaid gown with a flounce hem, celebrating her win for "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story."

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet was a dazzling display of fashion, with celebrities showcasing their unique styles and making bold statements in elegant ensembles.