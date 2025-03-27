Empuraan Review: Mohanlal’s Film Opens to Record Rs 80 Crore Worldwide

The much-awaited Malayalam film Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal, has officially been released in cinemas globally. The film has garnered substantial attention due to its promotional efforts and anticipation surrounding its storyline.

In a conversation with SCREEN, director Prithviraj highlighted that Empuraan is not merely a visual spectacle but a narrative-driven film with multiple layers. Addressing the audience's expectations post the teaser and trailer, he stated, “The film is led by its content. While the visuals and scale are noteworthy, the story is the core of Empuraan. Without a strong narrative, this film wouldn’t have been made.”

The film sees the return of Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and Indrajith Sukumaran from its predecessor, Lucifer. Supporting roles are played by Abhimanyu Singh, Jerome Flynn, Eriq Ebouaney, and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The screenplay is penned by Murali Gopy, with production under Aashirvad Cinemas and Sree Gokulam Movies.

Empuraan has set a new benchmark, registering a record-breaking opening day gross of over Rs 80 crore worldwide. The film also witnessed over a million advance ticket sales on BookMyShow.

Actor Mohanlal thanked his fans for their immense support, urging them to experience the film in theaters. Sharing a poster on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Thank you all! #L2E #EMPURAAN in theatres now!”

- A fan on X stated, “Empuraan maintains the grandeur of Lucifer, but the screenplay lacks the finesse of its predecessor. BGM was effective but not extraordinary.”

- Another viewer noted, “The film delivers visually, but the plot follows a standard revenge narrative.”

- A filmmaker commented, “The international standard visuals are a milestone for Malayalam cinema. The storytelling, however, could have been tighter.”

- A section of the audience criticized the political undertones, calling them unnecessary and divisive.

The climax of Empuraan teases a continuation, with an official confirmation of L3: The Beginning. The third installment aims to explore the world of power, deception, and crime even further.

While Empuraan stands tall as a technically accomplished film with a massive scale, opinions on its storytelling are varied. Fans of Lucifer will find familiar elements, but the screenplay and pacing have sparked debates among audiences. The film’s political aspects and length have also been points of discussion.

With a strong theatrical presence and record-breaking advance bookings, Empuraan is all set to make a significant impact on Malayalam cinema’s box office history. Whether it matches Lucifer’s legacy remains to be seen, but it has certainly cemented its place as a major cinematic event of the year.