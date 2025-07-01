EXCLUSIVE: Aadhya Anand Defends Co-Star Babil Khan, Says "People Are Quick to Judge Vulnerability"

In an era where mental health awareness is finally gaining mainstream traction, actor Aadhya Anand believes we still have a long way to go when it comes to truly accepting emotional openness; especially on social media.

In an exclusive conversation with The Hans India, Aadhya opened up about her Friday Night Plan co-star Babil Khan, known not just for his on-screen talent but also for his candid emotional posts that often reveal his vulnerabilities.

When asked whether society is still quick to judge those who express their feelings publicly, even while claiming to support mental health, Aadhya offered a heartfelt response. “I feel people are very quick to judge,” she said. “In fact, when it comes to Babil, I’ve seen a couple of comments saying he’s over-acting or doing too much. But people don’t know who he really is because when he was with me, and this is even before the paparazzi sightings, he was exactly like that. Overgiving, warm, sweet and that kind of quality is so rare. You don't find that in every one.”

Aadhya went on to highlight how social media often fails to capture a person's real essence, and instead, turns emotional transparency into a target for criticism. “People started giving him backlash that he really didn’t deserve. No one really knows what’s going on inside someone, or who they really are from inside. It becomes very easy to become the victim of scrutinization,” she added.

Her words offer a much-needed reminder about empathy in the digital age, particularly for public figures who choose to share their inner world in an effort to normalize honest conversations around mental health.

For the unversed, Babil Khan, son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, had recently faced media scrutiny following a viral video where he appeared to call out Bollywood celebrities. The video, which was later deleted and followed by the deactivation of his Instagram account. He later returned to social media and clarified that his video was misinterpreted and slammed netizens for spreading the false narrative. He further expressed that he was having a bad day.