Experience Kanguva on Prime Video: Release Date, Cast, and More 

The fantasy-action film Kanguva, featuring a stellar cast that includes Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani, is set to premiere globally on December 8, 2024, on Prime Video. Directed by Siva, the movie is produced under the banner of K.E. Gnanavelraja’s Studio Green in partnership with UV Creations.

The film will be accessible in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, reaching audiences in over 240 countries and territories. The story revolves around Francis, played by Suriya, a daring bounty hunter who stumbles upon an enigmatic link to a child named Zeta. This connection leads him to uncover his reincarnation as Kanguva, the son of a tribal chieftain in 11th-century India.

The narrative traverses multiple timelines, with Francis confronting adversaries to safeguard Zeta while unraveling the secrets of his profound cosmic ties. Bobby Deol takes on the role of Udhiran, the formidable antagonist, while Disha Patani’s character plays a significant part in driving the story forward.

This release is expected to attract significant global attention, highlighting Prime Video's commitment to bringing high-quality regional cinema to an international audience.