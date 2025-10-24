Musical legends being depicted on film is nothing new, but rarely do these big screen events attempt to tell the Bruce Springsteen biopic, or even attempt to match a significant moment to reality. Audiences have learned to accept dramatic license in the telling of biopic tales: we’ve all seen Queen break up before the Live Aid reunion in the film about them; Elton John stole his stage name from John Lennon; Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe sang Billy Squier’s “My Kind of Lover” before the original even recorded it; Amy Winehouse forgot to thank “Blake Incarcerated” when she accepted her Grammy; and Bob Dylan and Joan Baez spent a night together in a Washington D.C. hotel during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

In fact, these fabrications and timelines so contrived that they’re become a genre unto themselves. At the very least, music biopic 2025 tell “The Greatest Story Never Told,” but a handful of screenwriters and directors were so bold as to attempt an “Alice in Wonderland” twist on that basic concept, telling the story not of a real musician, but of an imaginary one, and in doing so, misspelling and misinterpreting the facts so wildly that the viewer (correctly) questions why they’d waste their time telling such a narrative in the first place. A hugely successful example of this Deliver Me From Nowhere movie Spinal Tap, but even better is “Weird Al” Yankovic’s No Surf City, a take on the real story of his life so false that Yankovic gets murdered at the 1985 Grammys by a hitman hired by Madonna.

But every so often, the rare film dares to tell a real story accurately. Love & Mercy, the 2014 film about Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys, did just that, with a couple of minor (and largely unimportant) timeline adjustments. The time has come to do it again: come the end of the month, the new Bruce Springsteen facts: Deliver Me From Nowhere will debut, a remarkable film that sticks as close to the facts of “The Boss’s” life as it possibly can.