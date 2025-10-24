Live
Fact-Checking the Upcoming Bruce Springsteen Biopic ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’
Music biopics like to play fast and loose with the facts, but a new film about Springsteen does the opposite.
Musical legends being depicted on film is nothing new, but rarely do these big screen events attempt to tell the Bruce Springsteen biopic, or even attempt to match a significant moment to reality. Audiences have learned to accept dramatic license in the telling of biopic tales: we’ve all seen Queen break up before the Live Aid reunion in the film about them; Elton John stole his stage name from John Lennon; Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe sang Billy Squier’s “My Kind of Lover” before the original even recorded it; Amy Winehouse forgot to thank “Blake Incarcerated” when she accepted her Grammy; and Bob Dylan and Joan Baez spent a night together in a Washington D.C. hotel during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
In fact, these fabrications and timelines so contrived that they’re become a genre unto themselves. At the very least, music biopic 2025 tell “The Greatest Story Never Told,” but a handful of screenwriters and directors were so bold as to attempt an “Alice in Wonderland” twist on that basic concept, telling the story not of a real musician, but of an imaginary one, and in doing so, misspelling and misinterpreting the facts so wildly that the viewer (correctly) questions why they’d waste their time telling such a narrative in the first place. A hugely successful example of this Deliver Me From Nowhere movie Spinal Tap, but even better is “Weird Al” Yankovic’s No Surf City, a take on the real story of his life so false that Yankovic gets murdered at the 1985 Grammys by a hitman hired by Madonna.
But every so often, the rare film dares to tell a real story accurately. Love & Mercy, the 2014 film about Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys, did just that, with a couple of minor (and largely unimportant) timeline adjustments. The time has come to do it again: come the end of the month, the new Bruce Springsteen facts: Deliver Me From Nowhere will debut, a remarkable film that sticks as close to the facts of “The Boss’s” life as it possibly can.