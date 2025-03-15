Farah Khan praises ‘Dupahiya’; calls it a beautiful, light-hearted show

Renowned filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan is thoroughly enjoying the newly released series Dupahiya, praising its simple yet engaging plot, charming characters, and humor.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Farah shared the show's poster, calling it a “beautiful, light-hearted show”. Expressing her admiration, she wrote, "Have been watching Dupahiya since the morning… What a beautiful light-hearted show. Simple plot with pleasant characters and great humor… Best wishes to the cast and crew.”





The series stars Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane, alongside Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma in key roles. Set in the fictional village of Dhadakpur, Dupahiya offers a blend of warm storytelling and endearing humor.

The show is created and executive produced by Salona Bains Joshi and ShubhShivdasani under the banner Bombay Film Cartel. Directed by Sonam Nair, it is written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg.

Apart from her latest binge-watch, Farah Khan also shared a throwback picture featuring Shilpa Shetty and Urmila Matondkar, marveling at how the two actresses have barely aged over the years. The filmmaker humorously noted, “How can Shilpa Shetty and Urmila Matondkar look the same 20 years later… meanwhile…” hinting at her own transformation over time.





While the exact year of the photo remains unknown, the slightly grainy quality suggests it was taken decades ago at a Bollywood event.

On the professional front, Farah Khan has choreographed “Zohra Jabeen”, a song from Salman Khan and RashmikaMandanna’s upcoming film Sikandar. With her keen eye for aesthetics and storytelling, her involvement in the song has already heightened fans' expectations.As Dupahiya continues to garner appreciation, Farah Khan’s glowing review has added to the buzz surrounding this delightful new series.