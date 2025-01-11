‘Fateh’ review: Feast to action lovers

Cast: Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, Shiv Jyoti Rajput, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Prakash Belawadi, Binnu Dhillon, Suraj Jumani, Sheeba and Akashdeep Sabir

Director: Sonu Sood

Rating: 4.5 stars.

Bollywood actor makes his directorial debut with action thriller ‘Fateh.’ Not only directing the film, he also acted in the lead role making the film more special. The film which created buzz with its promotional content, gets released. Let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story:

Fateh follows the story of Fateh (Sonu Sood), a retired special ops officer who has left his violent past behind, seeking peace in rural Punjab. However, when a local girl falls victim to a cybercrime syndicate, Fateh is pulled back into a world of danger and violence he thought he had left behind. Teaming up with Khushi (Jacqueline Fernandez), a brilliant ethical hacker, Fateh dives into the criminal underworld, confronting not only ruthless criminals but also his own tortured past. What ensues is a gripping tale of redemption, loyalty, and justice, with high-stakes action at every turn.

Performances: Sonu Sood delivers an unforgettable performance in the lead role. As a director, he understands the nuances of the action genre, crafting a film that doesn’t just showcase intense combat but also adds layers of emotional depth to his character. Fateh is a tortured hero, and Sood brings raw vulnerability to the role, making his journey of redemption both compelling and personal. His action sequences are precise and electrifying, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. Jacqueline Fernandez plays Khushi, and while her role is more subdued compared to Sood's, she effectively complements the action with her intelligence and calm demeanor. The chemistry between her and Sood is palpable, especially in the tense moments where they face the dangerous criminals together.

Technicalities:

The film's technical aspects are top-notch. Fateh isn’t just another action thriller—it's an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience that hits hard on every front. Sonu Sood brings his vision to life with exceptional action sequences and emotional depth. The film blends high-octane thrills with heart, and with an international-level soundtrack.

The action choreography, led by Lee Whittaker (known for Fast & Furious and Captain Marvel), is nothing short of spectacular. Every fight, chase, and shootout is designed with precision and fluidity, making for a truly immersive action experience.The soundtrack, featuring compositions by the legendary Hans Zimmer, elevates the film’s emotional and dramatic intensity. Zimmer's score, particularly the track "To The Moon," heightens the tension in key moments, and Loire Cotler’s haunting vocals add an ethereal touch. The musical score is an integral part of the film, driving the narrative and adding layers to each scene. Cinematography and editing are also noteworthy, with crisp visuals that enhance the film’s gripping pace, while the production values meet international standards, giving Fateh a Hollywood-level feel.

In conclusion, Fateh is a must-watch for action lovers and fans of emotionally-driven thrillers. It’s a film that doesn’t just entertain—it leaves a lasting impact.