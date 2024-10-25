Fauji 2: Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Fauji’ Gets a Sequel, Filming Begins in Pune

The much-anticipated production of ‘Fauji 2’ is finally underway, sparking excitement among fans of the original series. This upcoming sequel builds on the legacy of the 1989 TV show ‘Fauji,’ which marked Shah Rukh Khan’s debut in the entertainment world. The new series, now in production at Symbiosis College in Pune, promises to bring a modern touch to the classic military drama. The cast of ‘Fauji 2’ includes notable names such as Vicky Jain, Gauahar Khan, Aashish Bhardwaj, Utkarsh Kohli, and more. Fans can catch the series on Colors TV once it airs.

Directed by Sandeep Singh, ‘Fauji 2’ aims to introduce a fresh storyline while staying true to the original’s essence. The team shared a motion poster to announce the beginning of filming, adding to the buzz surrounding the project. Sandeep Singh expressed his excitement, stating that this is not just a reboot but a continuation of a beloved saga. Vicky Jain and Zafar Mehdi are co-producing the series, with Sameer Hallim leading the creative direction. The narrative is written by Vishal Chaturvedi, while the screenplay has been handled by Amarnath Jha. Dialogues are penned by Anil Choudhary and Chaitanya Tulsyan.

The cast of ‘Fauji 2’ introduces fresh faces to the military-themed show, with Gauahar Khan stepping into the role of Lieutenant Colonel Simarjeet Kaur. Gauahar expressed her enthusiasm for the project, saying that being part of this legacy feels like a dream. She mentioned that she immediately agreed to join the series because of her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan and the iconic status of the original Fauji.

The original ‘Fauji,’ directed by Raj Kumar Kapoor in 1989, depicted the journey of Indian Army cadets going through intense training. Shah Rukh Khan portrayed the role of Lt. Abhimanyu Rai, a character that left a lasting impression on Indian television viewers. The show followed the cadets as they faced challenges, played pranks, and learned valuable life lessons. For those eager to relive the original series, ‘Fauji’ is being re-aired on Doordarshan.