Film Heritage Foundation to honor ANR’s Legacy with ‘ANR 100 – King Of The Silver Screen’

To commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) on September 20th, 2024, the Film Heritage Foundation has announced a special retrospective film festival titled "ANR 100 – King Of The Silver Screen." This festival is a tribute to the iconic figure of Indian cinema, celebrating his immense contribution to the film industry.

The festival will feature a collection of 10 restored classics from ANR’s illustrious career, which will be screened across 25 cities from September 20th to 22nd, 2024. The screenings will take place in major metros like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru, as well as smaller cities such as Vadodara, Jalandhar, Rourkela, Warangal, Kakinada, and Tumkur.

This unique event is being presented in collaboration with the NFDC – National Film Archive of India and PVR-Inox, and will allow audiences to relive the magic of ANR’s versatile performances in landmark Telugu films such as "Devadasu" (1953), "Missamma" (1955), "Mayabazar" (1957), "Gundamma Katha" (1962), and "Premabhishekam" (1981), among others.

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Director of Film Heritage Foundation, expressed his excitement, stating, "After the success of our retrospectives on Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar, and Dev Anand, we are thrilled to honor ANR with a festival that showcases his extraordinary range as an actor. These films, spanning from 1953 to 2014, highlight why his legacy endures."

Akkineni Nagarjuna, ANR’s son, shared his pride in the festival, noting, "My father was a pioneer who left an indelible mark on Telugu cinema. This festival is a fitting tribute to his contributions, ensuring that his legacy will be remembered for generations."

The festival is set to be a significant cultural event, bringing ANR’s timeless classics back to the big screen for contemporary audiences to enjoy.