FIR Registered Against Malayalam Director Ranjith Balakrishnan Following Sexual Assault Allegations

The Bengaluru police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Malayalam film director Ranjith Balakrishnan, commonly known as Ranjith, on Saturday, October 26. This action follows allegations of sexual assault from a 31-year-old man. A senior police officer confirmed the FIR registration at the BIAL police station in Bengaluru's northeastern division.

According to the officer, the FIR was filed after the case was transferred from Kasaba police in Kerala to Bengaluru police, as the alleged incident reportedly took place in Bengaluru. The authorities are now investigating the claims made by the complainant.

The accuser, a Kozhikode-based artist, alleged that he met Ranjith in 2012 during a visit to East Hill, Kerala, where he went to meet the Malayalam actor Mammootty on the set of Bavuttiyude Namathil. The survivor claimed that Ranjith requested his phone number and later invited him to a luxury hotel near Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru.

As per the complaint, Ranjith allegedly asked the survivor to visit his hotel room, where he offered him alcohol and, according to the complainant, proceeded to assault him. The artist further alleged that he was forced to consume alcohol and engage in non-consensual acts. The initial complaint was lodged with the Kasaba police in Kerala in late August.

The case falls under IPC Section 377, which deals with unnatural offenses, and Section 66E of the Information Technology Act, which relates to privacy violations.

On September 9, the Kozhikode Principal Sessions Court granted Ranjith anticipatory bail in the case, effective for 30 days. Local media reported that the complaint registered at Kasaba station in Kerala led to the transfer of the investigation to Bengaluru, the location of the alleged incident.

Previously, Ranjith faced rape accusations by a Bengali actress. Allegations against him, along with other notable figures in the Kerala film industry, gained visibility after the Justice Hema Committee report was released to the public on August 19.

Ranjith, an acclaimed director, is known for his award-winning films such as ‘Thirakkatha’ and ‘Spirit,’ which brought him national recognition. His action-drama ‘Ravanaprabhu,’ along with other works like ‘Nandanam,’ ‘Pranchiyettan’ and ‘The Saint,’ and ‘Indian Rupee,’ set new standards in Malayalam cinema, cementing his reputation as an influential figure in the industry.