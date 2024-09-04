Former CSK player confirms his cameo in Vijay’s ‘The GOAT’

Kollywood superstar Vijay’s much-anticipated action thriller, "The Greatest of All Time" (GOAT), is all set to release in cinemas globally on September 5th. The film has generated significant buzz, and with premiere shows about to begin, expectations are running high.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, "GOAT" promises several unexpected surprises for fans. One of the most exciting reveals is the cameo appearance of former Team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath. The former CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder recently shared his excitement on social media, tweeting a picture of himself dubbing for the film. “Have done my bit for #GOAT my first time being part of a movie, very excited …awaiting reviews and feedback,” tweeted Badri.

Badrinath, who now serves as a Tamil commentator for IPL matches, expressed his enthusiasm about his debut in the film industry, adding another layer of intrigue to the film. With its star-studded cast and unexpected cameos, "GOAT" is poised to be a major hit.