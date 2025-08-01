From Auditions To Anthems

Playback sensation Jubin Nautiyal is currently enjoying a successful run on the charts with his latest songs, ‘Barbaad’ from the film Saiyaara and the melodious ‘Preet Re’, which has quickly struck a chord with listeners. But beyond the numbers, Jubin is cherishing a deeply personal milestone with ‘Preet Re’ — a duet with acclaimed singer Shreya Ghoshal that marks a full-circle moment in his career.

Years ago, Jubin auditioned for the music reality show X Factor, where one of the judges was none other than Shreya Ghoshal. Recalling the experience, Jubin shared, “I still remember standing nervously in front of all the judges during my X Factor audition. Shreya Ghoshal told me I had a beautiful timber voice and encouraged me to work on it.”

Now, sharing the mic with her in ‘Preet Re’ from Dhadak 2, Jubin reflects on how far he has come. “That moment stayed with me through all these years. To now sing a duet with her is mesmerising. It’s more than just a song for me, it’s a reminder that dreams do come true,” he said, visibly emotional about the collaboration.

His other track, ‘Barbaad’, has also been making waves. Speaking about it, Jubin said, “The word itself is a unique way of presenting a love song. Love is often portrayed in cinema as a grand celebration — dancing on hills, defying the world. But real love also brings fear and vulnerability.”

He added, “You start getting serious, and questions creep in — What if this doesn’t work out? What if I get too involved? These are real emotions people feel when love becomes real.”

With his music resonating widely and personal dreams unfolding, Jubin Nautiyal’s journey is an inspiring story of perseverance, passion, and poetic destiny.